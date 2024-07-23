East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Down 8%

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 112,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 99,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

East Africa Metals Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.81.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.