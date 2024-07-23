EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.28-8.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.32. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.06-2.12 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

EGP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.04. 344,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Wedbush raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.