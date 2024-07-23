EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.280-8.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.28-8.38 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.75.

NYSE:EGP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.19. 410,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.30. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

