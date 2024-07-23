eCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.15 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. eCash has a market capitalization of $673.79 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,641.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.43 or 0.00558114 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,732,920,298,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,732,907,798,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

