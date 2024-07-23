Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 17,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.81. 385,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $247.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

