Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 26,333 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 246.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 194,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,038. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

