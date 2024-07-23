Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

