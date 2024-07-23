Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 13,160 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 222.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.67. 209,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

