Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 47,433 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 149.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVR Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,567,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,432. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

