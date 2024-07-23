Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 50,933 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 354.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HALO stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 148,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.