Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 441,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,631. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

