Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

