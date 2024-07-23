Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,622 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Exelixis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL remained flat at $22.60 on Tuesday. 138,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

