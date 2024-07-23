Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.42 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 505,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,662. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

