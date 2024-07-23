Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of InterDigital worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in InterDigital by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,309,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.43. 15,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,482. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

