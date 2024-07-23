Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 109,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,271. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -3.29%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

