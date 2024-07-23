Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,726 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

CNX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 350,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,119. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

