Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 126.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 178,881 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,284,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,526,000 after buying an additional 606,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 313,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,173. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

