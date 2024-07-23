Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.58 Million in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.19% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 44,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

