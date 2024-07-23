Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $949,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.03. The company had a trading volume of 165,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

