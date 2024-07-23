Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $6,930,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $990.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

