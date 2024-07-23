Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Kroger by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 590,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 543,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,867 shares of company stock worth $2,170,956. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

