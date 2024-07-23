Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,214 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $1,371.32. 21,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,344. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,424.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,311.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.