Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,746 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,361,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,520,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 2.0 %

AMN stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 120,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,635. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $112.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

