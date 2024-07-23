Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 109.1% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,331,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,368,000 after purchasing an additional 211,638 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.14.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

