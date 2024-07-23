Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Upwork as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 956,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 152,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,339 shares of company stock worth $2,269,475. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 131,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,446. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

