Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) CEO Sells $17,033,320.00 in Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $502.42. 950,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.38.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

