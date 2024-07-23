Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.9%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $882.90 and last traded at $882.52. Approximately 579,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,953,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $865.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $835.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $864.67 and its 200 day moving average is $777.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

