Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Valerie Morisset Sells 60,201 Shares

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 60,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $434,049.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,321.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Valerie Morisset sold 69,005 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $554,110.15.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Valerie Morisset sold 3,207 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $22,160.37.

On Monday, July 15th, Valerie Morisset sold 42,377 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $297,062.77.

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELYM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 292,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of -0.33. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.