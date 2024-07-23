Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.91

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 51109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

