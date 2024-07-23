Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 318,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.