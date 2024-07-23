Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

ENOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

