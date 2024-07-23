EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 135.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

EOG stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,174. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

