EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $44.96 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

