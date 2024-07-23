Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CEO Sells $1,007,912.64 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,092. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

