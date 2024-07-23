Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

