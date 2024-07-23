Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.21

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 119877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 393,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

