Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $95.87 and a one year high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

