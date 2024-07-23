ether.fi (ETHFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $237.40 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ether.fi has a total market cap of $277.40 million and $237.40 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00003657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ether.fi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ether.fi

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.50127063 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $171,291,951.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.