EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 61,130 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $937.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

