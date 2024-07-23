Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

