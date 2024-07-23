Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 80.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $212.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.26. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

