Ferrovial (FER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ferrovial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FER traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,694. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.