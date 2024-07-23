FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

FFDF remained flat at $27.77 during trading on Tuesday. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

