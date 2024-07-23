FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
FFD Financial Price Performance
FFDF remained flat at $27.77 during trading on Tuesday. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
FFD Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FFD Financial
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.