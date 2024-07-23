Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 298987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.