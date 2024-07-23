Financial Contrast: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) vs. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ocular Therapeutix 0 1 5 0 2.83

Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 101.44%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -66.97% Ocular Therapeutix -192.61% -76.64% -36.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Ocular Therapeutix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals $680,000.00 1,022.55 -$201.59 million ($4.41) -2.69 Ocular Therapeutix $58.44 million 20.83 -$80.74 million ($1.35) -5.82

Ocular Therapeutix has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is developing AXPAXLI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 3 trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; PAXTRAVA, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In addition, the company offers modulator for intermediate and late dry age-related macular degeneration; and gene delivery for inherited retinal degenerations and protein biofactory indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.