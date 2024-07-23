First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.21

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 47764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Merchants

First Merchants Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.