First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.21

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 47764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
First Merchants Stock Up 3.5 %
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
First Merchants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants
In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
