First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 125,223 shares.The stock last traded at $57.64 and had previously closed at $57.79.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
