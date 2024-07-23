First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 125,223 shares.The stock last traded at $57.64 and had previously closed at $57.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

