First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

FTHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 61,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider David Mcgarel acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.