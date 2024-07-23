First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
FTHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 61,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $14.86.
Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
