Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fiserv worth $196,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

